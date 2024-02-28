The country is tired of Conservative chaos - we need a General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a time when the cost of living is putting pressure on working families in Sunderland and across the country, and so many people are struggling to pay their bills, the least this country needs is a Government that cares about these issues – but it is abundantly clear that this Government does not. The Conservative Party is spending more time arguing between itself than doing its job at running the country.

Most recently, we have seen the former Prime Minister Liz Truss, fresh from destroying the UK economy, going over to the US to talk Britain down and blame everyone else but herself for the hundreds she added to everyone’s mortgages each month.

We also saw the former Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party mired in scandal, refusing to apologise, another suspended by the House for breaking lobbying rules - the Conservatives yet again bring standards in public life down, and in the absence of a Government that cares, it is working people that suffer.

Even here in Sunderland, where we have exciting plans for a state-of-the-art film studio, we have a Conservative councillor saying that it is ‘simply unreasonable’ for the Government to invest in the project.

This is a project that will bring thousands of much needed jobs to the area. It is a project that will harness incredible local talent, that will provide opportunity for local people, and that will provide new learning and training opportunities for our young people to engage in an exciting industry.

To have a local Conservative councillor saying that it is ‘simply unreasonable’ for the Government to get behind this project is absurd – this is the future of the city we are talking about.

I have been backing this project since day one – that is why I wrote to the Chancellor recently, with the backing of MPs from across the North East, to urge him to back this project and the wonderful benefits it brings.

I want what is best for Sunderland – it is clear the local Conservatives do not.

The current litany of Conservative scandals are just new additions to the already long list of crises; from the Boris Johnson lockdown parties, to the Liz Truss economic mess, and the current out-of-touch Prime Minister, this country needs a Labour Government more than ever.