Sunderland is a great place to live

I moved to the UK in 2010, from Russia, and I soon settled in Sunderland.

I think it’s a great place to live.

I don’t know about anyone else but for me, I think Brexit has had the strangest effect of making me much more inspired and creative.

Not only do I read a lot more now, but I also started writing. I attended a local class for creative writing.

And I have actually now published a novel, in English, with a big political aspect to the story.

So Brexit works in mysterious ways perhaps.

Veronika Oleksychenko