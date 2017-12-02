Recipe of the week: Slow cooker chicken tikka

Slow cookers recipes are brilliant at this time of year.

Throw everything into the slow cooker on a morning, and when you get home from work you have a warm, hearty meal ready to eat. Perfect!

Serves 4:

500g chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 3cm chunks

1/2 an onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 tin chopped tomatoes

3 tbsp tomato puree

350ml of plain yoghurt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Garam Masala

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (more if you like a spicy curry!)

1 bay leaf (optional)

125ml double cream

1 tbsp cornflour

A good handful of coriander

Method

In a large bowl, mix the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, tomato puree, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, Garam Masala, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Pour into the slow cooker.

Seal the chicken chunks, and add them to the slow cooker mix, along with the bay leaf. Cook on low for 8 hours.

Thirty minutes before serving, combine the double cream and cornflower in a bowl, then stir into the mix into the curry in the slow cooker. Prepare your rice whilst the curry finishes off in the slow cooker.

Check the seasoning and sweetness, you can sweeten it with half of a teaspoon of brown sugar if it’s too bitter for your taste. Serve with plenty of chopped coriander sprinkled on top.