Overseas aid cash should be spent in this country

With regard to Bridget Phillipson’s column on April 4 on the subject of child poverty, I would like to state the following.

I recently wrote to my MP Sharon Hodgson, the subject being the obscene amount of overseas aid money that this country gives away.

The last figures given to me was that £13billion of taxpayers’ money was dished out in aid.

We have just witnessed the nation of India celebrating the fact that they are able to shoot down satellites in space.

India is a recipient of our overseas aid programme along with the likes of China, which is now one of the leading economies in the world.

Apparently there’s an old adage that states “Charity begins at home”.

That money needs to be spent where it’s needed most and that is here.

Name withheld