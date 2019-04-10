Only way to settle Brexit debate is to ‘suck it and see’

The only way to settle the Brexit debate is to suck it and see.

Voters of Sunderland will be justified in wondering whether Parliament’s failure to deliver Brexit is down to conspiracy or just bungling incompetence.

Perhaps it’s a bit of both!

After all, it was LibDem, Labour, Conservative and Green MPs who in gay abandon voted to have a referendum on Brexit in 2016 even though a Press Association survey of the time revealed that 480 out of the 650 MPs were pro-EU.

So why did they give us a choice? Perhaps they thought we would do as we were told by big business and the political establishment, just as we had done in 1975.

If they had supposed for one second that we would vote to leave the EU, they wouldn’t have given us a say, let alone promise to carry out whatever we decided.

So perhaps the last three years of dithering, defeats, grandstanding and botched proposals, accompanied by non-stop EU flag waving and 24-hour bad news, courtesy of project fear, are all part of a cunning plan orchestrated by the powers that be, a plot to persuade the public that leaving the EU is too difficult, that our quest for independence is just not worth the bother and that Brexit is a failure even though we haven’t actually experienced being outside the EU yet.

The only way to settle the nationwide argument about Brexit is to suck it and see.

We need to experience life outside the EU for a few years and see if Brexit works. If it doesn’t, then we can decide to apply to rejoin the EU.

Trying Brexit is what the people decided to do in 2016.

It’s logical, it’s democratic and it’s the British way of doing things; we vote, we experience the consequences of how we voted and then we vote again in the light of our experience.

It is imperative that this simple but precious process is protected from the antidemocratic machinations of Brussels, the political establishment and big business, by ensuring that the will of the people always prevails, whether it be for good or ill.

David Green