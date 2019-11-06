Majority of Echo readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use

Majority of Echo readers want action against irresponsible firework use.

A Parliamentary committee has found the "inconsiderate and irresponsible" use of fireworks should be considered as socially unacceptable as drink-driving.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use?”

Over 1,000 Echo readers took part in the poll and 90% were in favour of the Government taking action on irresponsible firework use, while 10% were not.

Samantha Ross said: “Yes, but if you read the report they are simply recommending better awareness.

“Better packaging so it’s not easy on the eye for youngsters and a better permit scheme for local councils – it’s absolutely pathetic!

“After all of the evidence they were given and this is all they come up with.

“I absolutely despair.”

Colin James Tennant said: “My friend rang me in the early hours of Sunday morning absolutely hysterical because some idiot decided to let what could only be described as professional grade fireworks off at 1am on a housing estate.

“They should only be for use at proper displays where people are trained in the safe and proper use of them.

“It’s a shame it spoils it for those who use them responsibly, but I can’t see any other solution.”