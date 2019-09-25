Majority of Echo readers say we don't need to prepare for food shopping in the event of a no-deal Brexit
The majority of Echo readers who voted in a recent poll believe that we don't need to prepare for food shopping to cope in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Plans are currently being drawn up by Sunderland City Council to cope with the potential fallout of the UK exiting the EU.
Preparations for food and medical supplies are being considered as it is feared that it could leave some households in Sunderland at risk.
In our recent online poll, we asked you: “As Sunderland City Council looks to launch a Brexit food shopping service to help people cope in the event of no-deal scenario, is it time people took steps to prepare?”
Out of those who voted, 538 said no while 303 claimed that we should start preparing.
Marie Ann Bestford said: “Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Aldi and Lidl all stock British veg and fruit and lots of other stuff.”
Sylvia Weetman added: “We have good farms for meat and veg. People lived through two world wars and managed. We have plenty of resources in this country.”
John Gillon said: “No. We will just go on living our lives normally.”
Peter Ord commented: “Do people really believe that Europe will stop trading with us?”
Richard P Sunderland added: “No, because panic buying is exactly what will lead to food shortages.”
No readers shared their views in favour of the shopping service.
These results were recorded at 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 24.