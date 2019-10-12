The majority of Echo readers believe we need to do more to help people with mental health issues
The majority of Echo readers are calling for more to be done to help those suffering with mental health issues following recent survey results.
On Thursday, October 10 people everywhere supported World Mental Healthy day. A survey by Ipsos Mori Policy institute King's College London found that Britain has topped a list of countries as the most tolerant towards people with mental heath issues.
In our recent online poll we asked: “On World Mental Health Day, Britain has topped a list of countries believed to be most tolerant towards people with mental health problems.
But as a nation, do you still think we need to do more to support people with these issues?”
Over 950 Echo readers took part in the poll, with 92% believing we need to do more and eight per cent disagreeing.
Owen Dover said: “Of course we do it has literally came to a 19 year old posting notes of hope on the bridge to help those in despair because places are so underfunded 26 lives have been stopped by them notes in one year if that doesn't scream help I don't know what does.”
Lesley Hindley Chapman said: “More money for funding and quicker referrals. People wait weeks to be seen and sometimes are only given a handful of sessions.”
Caggy Mac said: “It's quite simple reverse the cuts in funding so people can access services quickly and for the length of time they need support. They should not wait months to be seen then be allotted a certain number of sessions.”