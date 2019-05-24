Letter of the week: 'Wonderful Sunderland Royal Hospital staff go beyond doing a job'

Unfortunately a few weeks ago I needed to go into Sunderland Royal Hospital.

I am writing to say a massive thank you to every single person who works on ward E54 annexe.

These wonderful people go beyond just doing a job.

They make what could be a very distressing time for many, through their patience and kindness, an easier journey to recovery.

Last week's Letter of the week: "Sunderland city centre will be nothing but flats"

I also cannot forget to thank the paramedics and A and E staff.

A special mention of the staff at Keelboat Lodge for caring for me before and after my hospital stay.

I am one lucky lady.

Thanks to you all, I am well on the mend.

Margaret Storey.