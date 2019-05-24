Letter of the week: 'Wonderful Sunderland Royal Hospital staff go beyond doing a job'

Unfortunately a few weeks ago I needed to go into Sunderland Royal Hospital.
I am writing to say a massive thank you to every single person who works on ward E54 annexe.
These wonderful people go beyond just doing a job.
They make what could be a very distressing time for many, through their patience and kindness, an easier journey to recovery.
I also cannot forget to thank the paramedics and A and E staff.
A special mention of the staff at Keelboat Lodge for caring for me before and after my hospital stay.
I am one lucky lady.
Thanks to you all, I am well on the mend.
Margaret Storey.