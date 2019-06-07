Letter of the week: 'We treat our lovely Sunderland beaches as a doggy toilet'

Once again I cannot understand why, here in Sunderland, we treat our jewel, our lovely beaches as a doggy toilet and allow packs of hounds to run and mess all over them.

I am afraid the segregation signs are not working, as dogs and it appears many of their owners either can’t read or know that the signs to prohibit dogs in certain areas are not being policed in any way thus are a joke.

Beaches from April to November should be for humans only, families who can enjoy safe play away from a dog weeing on their stuff, or being approached by packs of dogs running free.

During this time I call for a designated fenced off area to be constructed by the council for dogs to get their exercise, perhaps on the fields at Seaburn Camp.

All dogs too, should be on leads at all times while on our lovely promenade.

Perhaps our very eager parking control officers can issue on the spot fines to any dog owners who don’t know how to read.

I am not anti dog just pro people.

Andy Booker.

