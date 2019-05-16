Letter of the week: 'Sunderland city centre will be nothing but flats'

Sunderland's former Joplings store has been transformed into student flats.
What is it about Sunderland Council, they want to turn a night club in High Street West and the Joplings shop into flats.

Why not turn Joplings shop into a supermarket. In the future Sunderland will be nothing but flats.

The city centre is a dead. Is it still going to be like that in years to come? Action is needed.

I read in the newspaper some time ago that an application was put in for a Tesco shop on the Vaux site but Sunderland Council turned it down. Says a lot about Sunderland. How many chances will Sunderland?

Edwin Robinson.