Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Sunderland is a city full of inspirational people

It’s been a week packed with inspiration in Sunderland this week.

It is great to see so many individuals and groups achieving great things, and working so hard to help others.

First off, I’m so thrilled that so many Echo readers are planning to get involved in the Sleep Out, which will be hosted at the Stadium of Light by Centrepoint.

The event raises money to help young, homeless people in the city to find a warm, safe place to live and a job.

After I wrote a couple of weeks ago in my column about the work Centrepoint does, I received many messages from people pledging to get involved.

This again demonstrates how brilliant we can be at pulling together as a city in order to help others less fortunate.

Also this week, I’ve been blown away by the hard work of David Bolt.

David has been following the fitness plan I wrote for him over the last few months, as part of his preparation for competing in the Commonwealth Games.

His hard work and dedication has paid off, as he has lost more than 2st since January.

He’s been so consistent and focused, and the difference in his level of fitness is incredible.

On Saturday he jetted off to Australia for the Games, to represent Team England in the sport of bowls.

I’m sure everyone in the city will join me in wishing David the very best of luck.

Last week I was asked to speak at an event called Fork and Fizz - a women’s networking event that raises money for the charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps under-privileged children.

I hadn’t previously been aware of it, but sitting with the lovely Viv, who heads up the charity, I was interested and impressed to hear so many positive stories about children and families who’ve been helped around the region.

For me, this was yet another example of the great sense of community we have in Sunderland and people that are working extremely hard in order to help others when they need it most.

Inspiration can come in many different forms, but if there’s one thing I’m certain of with all my heart, it’s that Sunderland has bucketloads of it.

Here’s to another inspiring week.