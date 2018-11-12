Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Spice Girls will be good for Sunderland

Like many people around my age, I know I won’t be the only one to be beyond excited about the Spice Girls coming to Sunderland on June 6 next year.

I can’t wait to be up dancing and singing at the top of my voice (sorry in advance to those around me) to Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and all the other hit songs, at the Stadium of Light.

Having the Spice Girls come to the city isn’t just great for us girl power fans, it’s also great for the city in so many ways.

The Stadium concerts always create a big buzz, get lots of people talking and get Sunderland plenty of solid mentions in both regional and national press.

They also provide an excellent opportunity for local businesses to capitalise on an influx of both new visitors to the city and existing residents, who want to eat out and grab a few drinks pre or post concert.

For any people travelling into the city to attend the concert, it may well be their first time visiting the city and it’s therefore our chance to make a good first impression.

And it will be our local businesses who will play a large part in this.

Although June 2019 may seem like a long way off, now is the time for businesses to start planning their offering and marketing campaigns for the event.

The city is going to be flooded with people looking for somewhere great to eat and cool places to drink.

There will be a huge demand for travel services and accommodation too.

The bottomline is, there is money to be made and leaving such plans to the last minute would be crazy.

We’ve had some huge stars come and perform at our much-loved football club over the years, and I know it’s all a matter of opinion, but for me this is the most exciting one yet!

I was such a huge fan as a kid, I collected their merchandise, plastered my bedroom walls with their posters, copied their hairstyles and knew the words to every single song they ever brought out.

Back in the 90s the Spice Girls brought more to the table that just platform shoes and catchy songs, they brought girl power and a really strong positive message for young girls everywhere.

I can’t wait to go to the concert with my little girl this time round and see her experience the Spice Girls buzz for the first time…

I’ve also told her she’s got the next six months to learn more of their songs than just Wannabe and Stop!

Concerts at the Stadium have certainly been a big miss, so here’s hoping that this is the start of many more to come and even more big names choosing to perform here.