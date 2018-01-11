Great to see tough talking police turning the heat up on Sunderland crooks

Talking tough is all very well but it means little if it’s not backed up with equally tough action.

Sunderland North Neighbourhood Inspector Don Wade has backed up his strong words with the kind of action that will have delighted the community.

He vowed to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in his area and has been as good as his word.

Inspector Wade’s team has played a significant part in Operation Ridley, launched last November.

The low key name has been backed up with high-profile policing and impressive results.

It was sparked by reports of fireworks being thrown at emergency services but it was the criminals who felt the heat during this impressive operation.

By the end of the crackdown, there had been 17 arrests for a range of offences, including arson, drugs supply and public order offences. On top of that more than 70,000 fake fags had been recovered along with vehicles suspected of being used in crimes, as well as £3,000 believed to be from the proceeds of crime seized.

The operation was all the more successful for the way it involved many different groups and organistions working together for a common good. It’s reported that the area is a lot quieter thanks to Operation Ridley.

The message to those who have blighted that community with their activity has been delivered with absolute clarity.

Inspector Wade said: “Operation Ridley demonstrates our commitment to tackling offenders who think they are above the law and can act with impunity and sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate their behaviour in our communities.”

Tough talk backed with tough action. We love it.