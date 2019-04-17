Gentoo tenants feel let down

In response to the chief executive of Gentoo group, Nigel Wilson’s, letter claiming to be committed to Sunderland it really is hard to believe.

The first noticeable thing about his letter is that Mr Wilson doesn’t seem to like the spotlight on the group’s activities and failures.

Articles about singing contests and diversions into other areas such as domestic abuse to deflect from poor service provision simply doesn’t wash.

Gentoo’s first commitment seems to be profit, it’s certainly not Sunderland residents.

Meanwhile luxury homes aside from Gentoo’s commercial arm, Gentoo Homes (owned by Gateshead-based Tolent) and things are not as rosy as Mr Wilson’s sales pitch would have us believe.

The group has built 2,168 homes and bulldozed 5,000 leaving the city with a housing crisis.

The group’s staffdon’t seem to want to spend a penny on their social tenants as this (along with every other housing association) eats into profits.

So, I’m sorry Mr Wilson that you wish to reassure, but I and I’m sure many other Sunderland residents remain unconvinced by your letter.

Tom Henry