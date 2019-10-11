Subsidence led to a semi-detached house in the street falling a foot into the ground in August this year. It has been left damaged with the driveway and wall sunken below street level.

The electricity cable supplying power to homes had to be disconnected, and a generator is being used to power some houses in the street and those nearby.

A house on Broomshields Avenue in Sunderland was affected by subsidence.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson confirmed to the Echo that around 40 residents in the SR5 postcode area of Sunderland were being powered by a generator, with some “technical issues” affecting their homes.

On Monday, October 7, Northern Powergrid officers visited Broomshields Avenue to answer questions and reassure families that they do not expect any further disruption for those living in the affected properties.

Families in the street have expressed their anger.

One resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “This has been going on for weeks now. It was going off every day and then last Sunday it went off in the morning and they came and did something to the generator and it went off again in the afternoon.

Many properties on the street and surrounding streets have lost electricity.

“We’ve got an electric oven and it’s just totally unprofessional and its causing so many problems.

“Reasonable people live on this street and they’re just getting a terrible service.”

Another resident added: “So many people have been looking at it but no one seems to have done anything. We haven’t had any problems but we’ve seen the street lights going off.

Another homeowner on the street said: “If you’ve got little ones and your powers going off every night, it’s not on. This road has sunk a few times over the years.”