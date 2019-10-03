Echo readers share their dislike for The Apprentice as it returns for its fifteenth series
The Apprentice has returned to our TV screens but the majority of Echo readers aren’t happy about it.
At 9pm on Wednesday, October 2, plenty of TV viewers prepared for buzzwords and boardroom firings as The Apprentice returned for its 15th series while others wanted to watch anything but that.
After the news that Lord Alan Sugar says he thinks he might "max out" of the show after 20 years, in a poll we asked you: “Do you think reality programmes have had their day?”
Out of the 245 readers who voted, 186 said they want something new while 60 claimed to love reality TV.
Plenty of Echo readers had a lot to say about The Apprentice in particular.
Richard Cooper said: “The new format makes the elimination weeks absolutely pointless as Alan has already picked his winner from their submitted business plans. It was much better when he actually had to just pick an apprentice.”
Keith Hood added: “Watched an episode once. Never again.”
Eileen Joyce said: “Can’t stand this show. Backstabbing contestants and a horrible person in Sugar.”
Peter Eastick said: “I’ve never watched it. Can’t stand sugar. He makes me diabetic.”
Dan Ward added: “Why wait 5 years?”
Shaun Anderson simply shared a gif reading: “Boring.”
No readers shared positive views about the show or reality TV.
These results were recorded at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 2.
