Echo readers say adults can dress up for Halloween as well as children

This opinion comes from our recent Facebook poll.

On Wednesday, October 30, the day before Halloween, we asked you: “Should adults dress up for Halloween or should it just be for kids? Yes adults can enjoy it or dressing up is for kids?”

Out of the 509 readers who voted, 68% said adults can dress up too while 32% argued that we should leave it to the children.

Readers have had their say on Halloween costumes. Photo credit: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you had to say on the matter.

Anthony Hall said: “They're adults, they can wear what they want but as an adult I can judge them.”

Paul Barfoot commented: “Anyone who says no is just grumpy with no sense of humour.”

The poll opened up a can of worms regarding the origin of Halloween.

Alan Collings said: “Well, people will do what they like, but its gotten totally O.T.T. with Americanisms! Why oh why?”

Tina Simpson added: “Turnip and a black bin liner in my day ridiculous trying to be like the Americans.”

Mark Adams said: “No body at all should dress up for Halloween in my opinion. It's an American tradition of trick or treat gone mad. What's wrong with just putting a lighted candle in a carved out narky?”

Jane Swinhoe argued: “It's fun.”

Dave Calvert added: “It dates back to the middle ages. It's not an American tradition at all.”