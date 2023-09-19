News you can trust since 1873
RICHARD ORD: Communists! Lock 'em up and keep the key...

Despite the copious amounts of liquid I consume on a daily basis, I’m forever being told I don’t drink enough water.
Richard Ord
By Richard Ord
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST- 2 min read

“What do you think the main constituent of coffee is?” I argue back.

Coffee is a diuretic numb nuts, it literally dehydrates you.” (Numb nuts? I hate it when my mum calls me that).

I mean, if you were stuck in the Sahara with only a thousand gallons of lattes to drink, are they saying you’d be dead within a week, shrivelled up like a chamois leather left in the sun? Rubbish!

The only place I do drink water is at the gym but that’s only because it’s safer than sipping a steaming hot flat white on the treadmill. Don’t want to risk burning my lips!

Which leads me into my most bizarre conversation of the week. In the changing rooms, there are banks of lockers for the members. You stuff your kit into a free locker and take the locker key with you. When you return, you open your locker, get your kit, but leave the key in the locker for the next person.

Thing is, even when the gym is empty, there are only a few lockers with keys. I pointed this out to the only other person in the changing room. ‘Yeah,’ he said, ‘People take them home. It’s so selfish.’

I agreed, happy to leave the conversation there. ‘Yes,’ this fella continued, ‘That’s why communism could never work.’ And proceeded to rant for an age about people being too self-interested to really care and work for each other.

‘Not sure the two are linked,’ I ventured. But that just encouraged him. Have I been to a socialist country? And proceeded to tell me about his trip to Cuba where he saw communism in action. ‘Everyone is paid the same,’ he said, adding in exaggerated exasperation: ‘Cleaners get the same as eye surgeons!’ as if that somehow proved a point.

‘Capitalism is the way forward,’ he said. ‘survival of the fittest.’

Most peculiar. I stopped him mid-rant just as I was leaving.

‘I’m not sure where this is going,’ I said, ‘But what I do know is that we don’t live in a communist state but in a capitalist, free-market society… and someone’s nicked all the locker keys! Go figure.’

Not sure if I won the argument, but I felt pretty good.

