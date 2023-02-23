LEGAL EAGLE: Guidance on gaining access to parental responsibility for your child

As the father of a child, being named on their birth certificate is an important issue – unless you are, or were married to the child’s mother at the time of birth, you do not automatically gain parental responsibility for the child.

As the father of a child, whether or not you are named on their birth certificate is an important issue – unless you are named on the birth certificate, or were married to the child’s mother at the time of birth, you do not automatically gain parental responsibility for the child.

This is important as having parental responsibility means that you are entitled to have a say in important aspects of the child’s life such as medical treatment and education.

If you are not named on the child’s birth certificate or were not married to the child’s mother when she was born, you will have to obtain parental responsibility by another means – there are various ways this can be done.

The first, and easiest, way of doing this is by coming to an agreement with the child’s mother. If an agreement can be reached that you should have parental responsibility for the child, there are various ways this can be put into place.

The first way of doing this is by applying to re-register the child’s birth, which can be done by completing a GRO185 form and contacting your local Register Office to arrange for re-registration. This method has the benefit of both ensuring that you have parental responsibility for the child and are named on their birth certificate.

If, for whatever reason, the child’s mother is in agreement with you obtaining parental responsibility for the child but not with you being named on the birth certificate, you can complete a Parental Responsibility Agreement – this is a form that needs to be filled in then taken to your local Family Court to be signed in the presence of a witness. You then need to register the agreement with the Central Family Court. Once the agreement is registered at the Central Family Court, it has the effect of granting you parental responsibility for the child.

If the child’s mother is not in agreement with you having parental responsibility, you can take the step of applying to the Court – you need to make an application for a Parental Responsibility Order. When dealing with such applications the Court will consider things like your relationship with the child, how committed you are to the child, and the reasons for the application being made before deciding whether or not to grant Parental Responsibility.

If you are having issues or require advice on your status as the father of a child, please seek legal advice concerning the options available to you.