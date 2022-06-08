KATE OSBORNE: Vote deals a hammer blow to Johnson’s chances of survival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he returns to Downing Street, London, after legislation to ratify the EU (Future Relationship) Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle with MPs giving it a second reading by 521 votes to 73, a majority of 448.

The size of the rebellion – 148 or 42% of his own party’s MPs – is even worse than the one suffered by his predecessor Theresa May – who was out of the door just six months later.

Politically, it is a disastrous result that deals a hammer blow to his chances of survival.

With two potentially disastrous by-elections to face in Wakefield and Tiverton in two weeks, and the Privileges Committee carrying out its own inquiry into whether he misled MPs over Partygate, things are likely to get worse for Boris Johnson.

If he had an ounce of self-respect then he would resign. But he won’t. No matter what he’s done, you’ll have to drag him out of Number 10 kicking and screaming. He has proven time and again he cares little for rules or for the people of Jarrow or the rest of the country.

Boris Johnson has lied to Parliament. He has partied in Downing Street whilst people died. He has overseen a torn, divided country that has been eroded away by a programme of brutal austerity under his government.

His Government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis, to deal with those that made obscene levels of profit through the pandemic and their failure to provide enough financial support throughout their time in power has led to so many people – many of whom are working – being left with no choice but to use a food bank because they simply cannot afford to make ends meet.

Boris laughably named this week Health Week - yet his Government’s actions are failing the NHS and all of us, with Accident and Emergency and cancer care waiting times soaring, GP numbers dramatically falling & the NHS struggling under the weight of 6.36million people waiting for routine procedures on top of a workforce crisis with hundreds of thousands of vacant posts and a recruitment crisis.