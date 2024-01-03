KATE OSBORNE: This is a government whose time is up

​Happy New Year! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas break and that 2024 brings you good health and happiness – as well as a Labour Government!

​

2024 promises to be hugely important in the political calendar with council elections, the North East Mayoral Election due to be held in May and a General Election year – and for me, it couldn’t come soon enough!

The last 14 years of Conservative rule have seen Conservative Governments preside over a Westminster of chaos and crisis, running from one disaster to the next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five Prime Ministers in seven years, Brexit and its aftermath, their dreadful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recession, record high inflation, falling living standards, record homelessness and child poverty - each one of the five failed PMs has its own disastrous legacy. Just this week junior doctors have begun the longest strike in the 75-year history of our NHS, this is a Government whose time is up.

For many across South Tyneside, the cost-of-living crisis will continue to be the biggest challenge into 2024, despite Tory attempts to say otherwise.

Food and energy bills skyrocketed and are set to continue to rise in 2024, rents and mortgage rates are still going up - yet wages aren’t. From 1970 to 2007, salaries grew on average 33% each decade. Since the Tories came to power in 2010, they have flatlined – wage stagnation.

One of the first tasks of the next Labour Government will be to create an economy that works for all, jobs that pay properly and a society that doesn’t accept record-high child poverty levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 must be a year where we finally see justice for all those affected by the Post Office Horizon Scandal and it is appalling that four years after winning their case many are still waiting for payouts.

When I was elected as MP over four years ago one of my first successful actions was to force the Prime Minister to agree to an inquiry into the Post Office scandal, I asked at Prime Minister’s Questions what the PM was going to do to put right this dreadful wrong - four years down the line we are still talking about their fight for justice.

I will continue to campaign on behalf of those affected by the Post Office Horizon Scandal and demand the Government provide people with the redress they not only deserve but are entitled to - too many Postmasters have died waiting for justice - if you haven’t had time to watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITV I would urge you to do so and get involved in the campaign for justice.

Our northern communities need a Labour Government for 2024, my New Year's resolution to everyone in the wonderful Jarrow Constituency is to fight for justice and a fairer more equal society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need a Labour government to break down barriers to opportunity, get the NHS and social care on its feet, switch on Great British Energy and get our country building the homes we need again.