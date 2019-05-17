A guide to the BBC coverage of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show

If you can’t get to the Chelsea Flower Show this year, it’s handy to know when the BBC’s programmes are on as the broadcaster has a scattergun approach to airing coverage!

It’s a mixture of old favourites and new faces for the 2019 shows, with the Rich Brothers (Dave and Harry) and The One Show’s Angellica Bell joining the presenting line-up for the daytime coverage on BBC One.

Monty Don and Joe Swift. Picture by BBC/Glenn Dearing

Gardeners’ World’s Monty Don and Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth will be back, along with Carol Klein, Rachel De Thame, Adam Frost, Nick Bailey, James Wong, Toby Buckland, Arit Anderson, Mark Lane, Frances Tophill and Juliet Sargent.

They will provide more than 14 hours of coverage, including coming live from the showground as well as shining the spotlight on the latest designs and planting innovations in the horticultural world.

Joining them as guests are Mary Berry, BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley and Eat Well For Less and Britain in Bloom presenter Chris Bavin.

Partnering up with Angellica Bell on the daytime show will be the Rich brothers, Harry and Dave, dubbed the cool guys of the gardening world.

Angellica Bell. Picture by BBC

All programmes are subject to schedule alterations and are correct at time of going to press.

l Sunday, May 19 – The Launch Show presented by Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth, BBC One, 6pm.

l Monday, May 20 – VIP-packed press day, presented by Angellica Bell and the Rich Brothers, BBC One, 3.45pm. Highlights of press day, with Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth, BBC One, 7.30pm. Jo Swift and Monty Don analyse the designs and floral displays, BBC Two, 8pm.

l Tuesday, May 21 – Medals Day coverage presented by Angellica Bell and the Rich Brothers, BBC One, 3.45pm. Medals analysis with Jo Swift and Monty Don, BBC Two, 8pm.

l Wednesday, May 22 – Inspirational ideas from the show with Angellica Bell and the Rich Brothers, BBC One, 3.45pm. 60-minute show with Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth looking at new ways of relaxing in your garden, BBC One, 7pm. Jo Swift and Monty Don look at how trees are making a big impact at the Chelsea show, BBC Two, 8pm.

l Thursday, May 23 – Live news from the show with Angellica Bell and the Rich Brothers, BBC One, 3.45pm. Jo Swift and Monty Don meet this year’s first timers, BBC Two, 8pm.

l Friday, May 24 – Angellica Bell and the Rich Brothers share their highlights of this year’s show, BBC One, 3.45pm. Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth are joined by celebrity cok May Berry, BBC One, 7.30pm. Jo Swift and Monty Don meet the winner of the People’s Choice Award, BBC Two, 8.30pm.

l Saturday, May 25 – Highlights show with Monty Don and Joe Swift, BBC Two, time tbc

l Sunday, May 26 – Highlights show presented by Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth, BBC One, time tbc.

JOBS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Spreading and trailing plants such as Alyssum and Aubrieta, can become tatty, so trim them back after flowering.

Put supports in place for herbaceous plants for those like peonies that produce heavy blooms.

Lift clumps of forget-me-not once the display wanes, and before too many seeds are released.

Pinch outleading shoots on plants such as Chrysanthemum and Helianthus to encourage bushy plants.

Pot on root-bound plants.

Tie in climbing and rambling roses as near to horizontal as possible, to restrict sap flow, causing more side-shoots to grow along the stem, producing more flowers.

Put netting in place to protect all soft fruit from birds.

Earth up potatoes when the shoots are 23cm (9in) high, in order to prevent the new tubers going green, leaving 5cm (2in) of shoot uncovered so that the plant has enough foliage to continue growing.