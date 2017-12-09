10 festive gifts for the fitness fanatic in your life

In the last week, I’ve had three of my PT clients’ partners asking me, “What can I buy for her for Christmas now that she is a fitness freak”?

So, I’ve used that as inspiration for this weeks article.

Buying a gift for a fitness fanatic may have been a difficult task in the past. But, as the fitness industry booms the retail giants are certainly keeping up to date, which means there’s actually more suitable gifts out there for an avid gym-goer than ever before.

Here are 10 fitness products that I think any health-conscious person would love:

Earphones

You can’t beat a good quality pair of earphones to listen to your favourite workout playlist.

I’ve tried lots of different brands/types, but my favourites are Apple AirPods.

They automatically connect to your phone via Bluetooth when you put them in your ears. There’s no wires, so no tangles. They have a five-hour battery life, and they charge very quickly.

There are other earphones with better sound, but the AirPods are still great quality.

www.apple.com/uk £159.

Winter Trainers

Getting the right pair of trainers is really important for your training.

I’m wearing Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shields at the moment. They are ideal for indoor and outdoor wear. They are water-repellent, breathable and they have reflective elements all around the shoe to help you stand out in the dark.

Light coloured trainers are difficult to keep clean at this time of year so the darker colours of these Nikes are ideal.

www.nike.com/uk £109.95.

Workout Wear

Workout gear is becoming a lot more fashionable. I’m sure you’ve seen lots of people out shopping or walking the dog in their ‘active wear’. Some popular brands for women’s clothes are Sweaty Betty and Hey Holla. Popular brands with men are Gym Shark and MyProtein.

Smart Watch

Fitbit have just released their latest smart watch, the Fitbit Ionic.

It’s the leading smart watch on the market because it’s waterproof and has built in GPS (which means you don’t have to take your phone when you go out running)

www.fitbit.com £299.99.

Water Bottle

I used to go through about 15-20 bottles of water a week, but after seeing a documentary about the damage plastic is doing to our oceans, I switched to using a bottle with a filter.

Not only has it saved me money, but it means I’m also doing my bit towards protecting the environment.

www.watertogo.eu £12.99 to £24.99.

Foam Roller

A foam roller is a basically, an affordable way to give yourself a deep tissue massage.

Perfect to relieve tension that builds up in the muscles during exercise, and helps aid recovery. You can pick these up in most sports shops and they range in price. I use the Trigger Point foam roller.

www.wiggle.co.uk £27.99.

Massage or Spa Vouchers

Relaxation and recovery is a big part of staying healthy and I’m sure most people would appreciate a massage or relaxation day at a spa.

There are some great local spas at the Ramside Hotel and Seaham Hall Hotel.

Bath/Shower gel

One thing that gym-goes use a lot is shower gel.

After a tough workout there’s nothing better than a relaxing bath or invigorating shower!

My favourite is Molton Brown. Especially the Re-Charge Black Pepper Sport, Muscle Soak and Body Wash.

www.moltonbrown.co.uk from £18.

Magazine Subscription

Most health-conscious people like to read about workouts, equipment and fashions so they can stay up to date with new trends.

This is a present that can last all year round, with a new magazine on your door step each month.

There’s lots to choose from but here’s a couple of the most popular ones to get started:

www.mensfitness.co.uk from £18.99.

www.womensfitness.co.uk from £17.99.

Fitness Vouchers

Is there a better gift that the gift of health? Why not buy vouchers for a local boot camp, personal trainer or fun run?

I sell gift cards to any monetary value and can be used for any of my services including Boot Camp, Personal Training, 16+ Club, and online programmes.

Prices range from £22 to £360.

For more details contact me at graham@eastcoast-fitness.com