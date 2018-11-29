Opening date for Sunderland's Christmas Ice Rink in Keel Square delayed again - because it's TOO WARM!

The opening of Sunderland's Christmas Ice Rink has been further delayed - with mild weather being blamed.

Organisers had originally said the popular festive attraction, located in Keel Square, would open on Thursday evening.

That was later put back to Saturday morning - but now it is hoped it will be open on Sunday.

Organisers said the rink is taking longer to freeeze than expected, citing "unusually warm" weather for the time of year as a factor.

Today, temperatures were around nine degrees but Sunday's forecast is for an even milder day, with ten degrees predicted.