One woman taken to hospital after emergency services spend hours at scene of two-vehicle crash in Sunderland

One woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland.

By Sophie Brownson
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:11 pm

Firefighters spent around two hours dealing with a two-vehicle collision on Stamford Avenue, close to the junction of Ettrick Grove, and near to the city’s busy Durham Road.

Two crews from Farringdon fire station were called to the incident at 4.10pm and one woman was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with minor injuries, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

Northumbria Police officers and the North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance. Firefighters then left the scene hours later at 6.06pm.

North East Live Traffic reported that there were delays in the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The incident took place on Stamford Avenue, close to the junction of Ettrick Grove and Durham Road in Sunderland. Image by Google Maps.