One taken to hospital after smash closes A19

One person was taken to hospital after an accident which partially closed the A19 northbound this evening.

One lane was closed between the A183 Chester Road at the Pennywell junction and the A1231 Wessington Way, just north of the Hylton viaduct after a car overturned.

There were delays of 20 minutes on approach.

One witness said: "One dark car is on the roof. A small white car, a black car and a van might also have been involved.

"Several ambulances and police vehicles were there. as was the Highways Agency incident van."

A North East Ambulance Services spokeswoman said: "We received a call at ten to six, with a report of a road traffic collision on the A19 just before Wessington Way.

"We dispatched two of our hazardous area response team crews, a rapid response paramedic and a double-crewed ambulance.

"We have taken one person to Sunderland Royal Hospital."