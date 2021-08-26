One person taken to Sunderland hospital after four-vehicle collision on Durham Road

Officers and paramedics received a report of a four vehicle collision outside of the Happy House Surgery on Durham Road at around 8.30 am today, August 26.

One person was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but police have said no serious injuries were reported.

The collision happened outside the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland./Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8:25am this morning to reports of a four vehicle road traffic collision.

"We sent a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance crew and took one patient to Sunderland hospital."

The road reopened shortly after 9.30 am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.30am today (Thursday) we received a report of a four vehicle collision outside of Happy House Surgery, Durham Road, Sunderland.

“All drivers were checked over by paramedics, with no serious injuries reported.

“The road re-opened shortly after 9.30am.”

