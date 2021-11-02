One person taken to hospital following a three vehicle crash on the A1 near Chester-le-Street

Police were called to the A1 southbound slip road at junction 63 shortly after 5pm on Monday, November 1, to reports of a three vehicle collision.

One of the drivers suffered arm injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead for further treatment.

One person required hospital treatment following a three vehicle crash on the southbound sliproad of the A1 near Chester-le-Street. Photo: Google Maps.

Their condition is currently unknown at this time.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A1 (southbound) slip road at junction 63 shortly after 5pm last night (November 1).

“It involved a red Seat Toledo, grey Mini One and a grey Hyundai Ioniq.

“One of the drivers was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead with arm injuries.”

