One person taken to hospital following a three vehicle crash on the A1 near Chester-le-Street
One person was left needing hospital treatment following a crash involving three-car collision on the A1 near Chester-le-Street.
Police were called to the A1 southbound slip road at junction 63 shortly after 5pm on Monday, November 1, to reports of a three vehicle collision.
Officers say that the incident involved a red Seat Toledo, a grey Hyundai Ioniq and a grey Mini One.
One of the drivers suffered arm injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead for further treatment.
Their condition is currently unknown at this time.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A1 (southbound) slip road at junction 63 shortly after 5pm last night (November 1).
“It involved a red Seat Toledo, grey Mini One and a grey Hyundai Ioniq.
“One of the drivers was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead with arm injuries.”