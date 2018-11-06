One person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A19

One person has been taken to hospital following a four-car crash on the A19.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the he A19 northbound just after the A1231 Wessington Way in Sunderland at around 5pm today.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that one person has been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 northbound.

"We sent a double crewed ambulance and one of our Hazardous Area Response Teams.

"One person has been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Northumbria Police confirmed that the road was closed for a short time while vehicles were recovered, but said it has since reopened.

A force spokesman said: "We were called to a four-car crash on the A19 northbound, just after the A1231, at around 5.15pm.

"The road was closed shortly after to recover the vehicles and it reopened just before 6.30pm.

"Those involved had minor injuries."

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that two engines from Washington and one engine from Marley Park fire stations were called to the incident at 5.20pm by the North East Ambulance Service.

North East Traffic Live reported that the carriageway was blocked after the incident and eyewitnesses said it caused a large amount of traffic to build up along the busy stretch of road during rush-hour.