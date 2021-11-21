Emergency services were called to the A194 northbound at J2 (Follingsby roundabout) at around 5.30am on Sunday, November 21 after a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said it transported one patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.25am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Follingsby roundabout. We dispatched a Hazardous Area Response Team, a specialist paramedic and an ambulance and transported a patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

