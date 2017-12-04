One person taken to hospital after being affected by chemical fumes in Sunderland

One person has been taken to hospital in Sunderland after inhaling chemical fumes.

Crews from Farringdon, Sunderland, South Shields, and Elswick fire stations were called to deal with an incident at a hydrotherapy pool in Fulwell Road.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Two substances have been mixed with each other and have given off some fumes.

"Three people were affected. Two were treated at the scene and one was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"The chemicals were contained and environmental health called to collect them."

A spokeswoman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.36am to Fulwell Road.

"We dispatched two hazardous area response teams and a double-crewed ambulance.

"We took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital with breathing difficulties as a result of a chemical incident."