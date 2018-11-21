One person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to incident in Seaham

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident in Seaham today.

The Great North Air Ambulance have confirmed that they were called to an incident in Seaham at around 10am.

The North East Ambulance Service also confirmed they were called to an address in Seaham and took one person to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.



A ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a domestic address in response to a call we took at 10.05am.

"We sent four resources including the air ambulance which attended and we took a patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."