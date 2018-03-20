One person seriously injured after accident closes southbound A19

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road accident on the southbound A19.

The carriageway is now closed from the junction with the A690 Durham Road to the A1018.

Diversions are in place and drivers should follow the solid black diamond symbol for the A690 and B1404.

One eyewitness who drove past the scene minutes after the accident described seeing three damaged cars, one of which was on its roof.

"There is debris all across the road," he said.

"The cars are just trickling past to get through the debris, but they will have to shut the road to clear it."

A North East Ambulance service spokeswoman said one person had been taken to hospital and two more were being assessed: "We received a call at 20.40 to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

"We have sent four vehicles from our hazardous area response team and two ambulances so far.

"There are a total of three potential patients. We are still at the scene.

"One patient has already been pre-alerted through to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries."

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a large number of officers were on the scene and the road was expected to remain closed for some time.