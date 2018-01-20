One person checked by paramedics after fire

Have your say

One person had to be checked by paramedics after a fire in Washington last night.

Two fire engines, one from Washington and one from Marley Park, were called to a bungalow in Waskerley Road, Barmston, at 10.16pm, where an electrical socket was on fire in the kitchen.

The kitchen was damaged by fire and the remainder of the house by smoke.

The occupiers had tried to extinguish the blaze using a fire blanket and dry powder extinguisher before the fire brigade arrived.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

One occupant was checked over by paremeics for the effects of smoke, but no other treatment was required.