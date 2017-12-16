One man taken to hospital after fight in Sunderland

One man has been taken to hospital following a fight in Sunderland.

The incident took place at 7.45pm on Saturday, December 16, on Bramwell Road.

As a result of the incident a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured skull.

Four people – three men aged 19, 21 and 20 ,and one women aged 20 were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Inquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are urged to get in contact with Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 290 16/12/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.