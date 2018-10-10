One lane re-opened on A19 following closure due to 'serious' crash

One lane has been re-opened on the A19 after it was closed northbound following a serious crash. this morning.

The smash happened on the northbound side of the road between the B1404 Seaton Lane and the A1018 at Seaham.

The road was closed after the Seaton Lane turn-off but one lane has now been re-opened after Highways England workers cleared the scene of debris.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Back our Safer A19 campaign to tackle problem highway

Police are on the scene and advising drivers to use other routes to get to their destinations.

Highways England tweeted: "The full closure has been removed with lane one closed while we clear debris and wait for all emergency vehicles to leave scene."

The organisation had earlier tweeted: "A19 Northbound full closure at A1018 Seaham due to a serious traffic collision.

"@DurhamPolice are at scene with other emergency sercvices.

"All traffic is being diverted onto A1018.

"Traffic should follow the coast road towards Sunderland.

"Then use A1231 & A690 to return to A19.

"Diversion is via Hollow Diamond symbol.

"We are clearing debris and arranging to move the vehicles involved."