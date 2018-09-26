One lane closed after two-car crash on A19 in Sunderland

Drivers face delays following a crash on the A19 this morning.

It happened half a mile north of the A690 roundabout at Doxford Park and involved two cars.

The accident has seen one lane closed half a mile north of the junction.

The NE Traffic Live Twitter account tweeted: "A19 Northbound, one lane closed half a mile north of the A690 Doxford Park junction, due to a two vehicle collision causing delays."

The incident has also caused delays on public transport.

Go North East tweeted: "The incident is causing delays to services 20 & 20A.

"!Buses are currently delayed up to 15 minutes."