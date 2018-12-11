Olympic rower set to unveil remodeled Aldi store and visit primary school

An Olympic medalist is set to unveil a new-look Aldi store when it reopens its doors this week.

Olympic rower Jessica Eddie will officially reopen the Aldi store in Peterlee on Thursday, December 13.

The silver medallist will cut the all-important ribbon at 8am, with the help of Store Manager, Tasha Hennells.

To mark the occasion, Jessica will present the first 30 customers with a complimentary bag full of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

Jessica said: “I am thrilled to be hosting the reopening of Aldi Peterlee. It’s great to be able to give back to my local community and a lovely way to thank Aldi for its continued support of Team GB.”

Store manager Tasha added: “I’m so excited to have Jessica join us for our reopening. It is set to be a great day and I look forward to meeting our customers.”

The store, which will span 1,254sqm retail space, will be run by a team of 25 staff.

After the opening, Jessica Eddie will visit Seascape Primary School in Peterlee to deliver an inspirational assembly, addressing the importance of exercise and healthy eating.

Jessica will also present the children with a donation of fresh fruit and snacks from the new Aldi store to help fuel the children throughout the school day.

Durham born rower, Jessica added: “I am really looking forward to talking to the children of Seascape Primary School. It will be great if I can motivate them into being active and eating more fresh fruit and veg as it’s so important for growing children to be healthy.”

The store, in Yoden Way, Peterlee, will open: Monday-Saturday 8am-10pm and Sunday 10am-4pm