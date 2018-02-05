Would this Valentine's bouquet with a difference win your heart?

Flowers aren't for everyone. But would a bouquet full of beef be the way to your heart?

Valentine's Day will soon be upon us, and sometimes it's hard to find the right gift for that special someone.

Flowers, chocolates and alcohol have been done to death ... but would you say "I love you" with a bouquet full of beef?

Peperami has launched a special Valentine's bouquet for love-struck lads and lasses across the country.

Sticks of the sausage will be nestled among peonies in this alternative arrangement. Fancy it?