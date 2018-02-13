Would this heart-shaped pizza win you over for Valentine's Day?

Looking to curl up with some comfort food and your crush this Valentine's Day?

If you fancy wining and dining at home tomorrow when February 14 comes around, you could try and win your partner's heart with a special heart-shaped pizza.

Launched at Asda Boldon, you can cover the specially-shaped base with your loved one's favourite toppings for that personal touch.

Too many to choose from? There's a list of ready-made pizza flavours available too, including:

Cheese Meltdown

Pepperoni Feast

Very Veggie Supreme

American Sizzler

Mighty Meat Feast

Julie Collier, Store Manager at Asda Boldon, said: “We are, without doubt, a town of pizza lovers, with the teatime treat proving to be one of our customers favourite.

"Our heart-shaped pizza is the ideal meal to further this love for our doughy dish and it’s sure to steal hearts this Valentine’s Day.

“For those revelling in singledom, the love heart pizzas are also the perfect choice for any Palentine’s Day celebrations, where customers can share the love they have for their friends over their favourite pizza toppings.”