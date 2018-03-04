Watch the moment two young sledgers knock over an innocent bystander in Sunderland

We've all had those moments when we wish we had a camera to hand.

And one lucky Sunderland woman captured her very own You've Been Framed moment on film when the snow came to the city this week.

Moments before the girl was knocked over.

The woman, who did not want to be named, was filming her niece and nephew sledging near to The Hollymere Pub, in Grangetown, on Thursday.

The youngsters were racing down the hill at top speed when they accidentally knocked over a girl, who was walking up the hill at the same time.

It really was like a moment from Total Wipeout.

We're pleased to say that nobody was hurt in the incident - and we're told all parties had a good giggle about it afterwards.

