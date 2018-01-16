Vote: Who is the best Mackem dancer of all time?

They've certainly all got the moves - but which one should take the crown as Sunderland's best dancer?

Bootylicious nightclub dancer Rachel McCann Parkin hit the headlines over the weekend with her now-viral teddybear rolls on the dance flloor. But how do you think she compares to city legend Dave the Rave, or Black Cats fan Steve Turner - also known as the Mackem mover.

The trio have definitely entertained us with their notorious moves - but there can only be one winner.

Rachel was out in the city over the weekend celebrating a friend's 30th birthday when she was caught on camera tearing up the dance floor in Sunderland's Arizona night club.

Cult character Dave Common, known to us all as Dave the Rave, always makes our day when we see him in the city. Is he your number one Mackem dancer?

And we can't forget the Mackem Mover, whose fame was secured with a dance-off appearance on Soccer AM, where he thrashed the Geordie Dancer to claim their trophy.

Three worthy contenders - but we need your help to find the winner.