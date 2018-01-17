Thousands vote to crown best Mackem dancer of all time

The people have spoken - and we can now reveal who gets the title of the best Mackem dancer.

More than 3,000 of you voted in our online poll to crown the city's best dancer - and the winner was right out in front from the off. Check out the final result below - and see if your favourite came in first place!

Taking home 68% of the vote was your hero, Dave the Rave, who has been entertaining you on the streets of Sunderland for years.

In second place was Rachel McCann Parkin (21%), who became an internet sensation over the weekend with her signature teddy bear rolls on the dance floor of Arizona nightclub.

Mackem Mover Steve Turner (10%) came in third place.

You had plenty to say about our top three. Here are some of your comments from social media:

Dominic Button: "Haway man is there even any competition? Dave the Rave."

Sharon Hall: "No contest Dave the Rave. He's was giving it large when I used to go to Bentley's. He's no harm to anyone and enjoying life to the max."

Amy L Barker: "Has to be Dave the Rave, been around years and don't think I've ever seen him stand still Even when his walking he's having a rave he deserves it really."

Julie Metcalf: "Got to be roll-around Rachel. Time for out with the old and in with the new, she is young and fun-loving and learned from the best."

Rachel Elizabeth Marshall: "Mackem Mover for skill, Dave the Rave for lolz, Rachel the Roller for positive attitude."

Cris Watson: "Hope the Mackem mover ... such joy when he beat the Geordie dancer!"

Paul David Barron: "Has to be Dave the Rave, he’s been dancing for years, not just a one hit wonder."

Sylvia Weetman: "Rachel should win, beautiful lady, fantastic dancer."

Michael Allison: "It can only be Dave he's being rockin' it for decades, a true legend."

Christine Dembry Metcalf: "Got to love you Rach and your teddy rolls but legend Dave the Rave gets the vote."