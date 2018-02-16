This is the last date to get your Mother's Day cards to mums in the Armed Forces

We may still have a while to wait until Mothering Sunday arrives - but if the special lady in your life is serving with the Armed Forces overseas, you best get the card ready to go.

The Royal Mail has issued a reminder for customers sending cards and presents to British mums serving on operations overseas.

The latest recommended posting date is Sunday, February 18. If you're posting mail to static British Forces Post Office (BFPO) locations, the deadline is Monday, March 1.

Read more: When are the bank holidays in 2018?

These dates apply to cards, letters and small parcels, which should be under 2kg and no larger than a shoe box.

If you're serving abroad and want to send cards and gifts back home for Mother's Day, the Royal Mail advises speaking to your local Forces Post Office or Unit Postal officer to find out the recommended date from where you are.

Mothering Sunday is on March 11.