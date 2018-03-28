This is how much Sunderland women expect their partners to spend on an engagement ring

Hitting the North East's jewellery shops to bag an engagement ring? You're likely to spend £470 less than your partner expects.

Women across the region hope their spouse-to-be will save £1,880 to spend on an engagement ring - while men have revealed they will spend no more than £1,410.

But it seems that the fellas in Yorkshire and the Humber are the most stingy when it comes to splashing the cash on a ring, admitting they would not want to spend more than £1,261 on their future fiancée’s jewel.

With a difference of £599 less than what their other half hopes for, there could be a hint of disappointment on the big day.

Those living in the East of England are the most generous, spending £53 more than the women expect.

A spokesman from online jewellery retailer William May, which carried out the research, said: "An engagement ring is the single most important accessory one can own, so make sure to do your research before you splash the cash.

"Our survey shows that insight is key, so if you’re picking a ring for your partner, don’t be afraid to ask questions, consider the four Cs (carat, cut, colour and clarity), and make sure to listen intently when they talk about jewellery.

"It’s also important to remember that an expert jeweller will always be happy to give you knowledge and help if you’re not sure where to start.”

The average man is prepared to spend £1,471 to impress their future fiancée.