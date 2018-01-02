This is how many household chores the average Brit will do this year

More than half of Britons are feeling completely overwhelmed by the prospect of a new year of work commitments, household chores and life admin.

Research has revealed the number of times the average Brit will visit the supermarket, unload the dishwasher and take a trip to the Post Office in 2018.

Seven in 10 Brits said life admin and domestic chores got in the way of their lie - with 30% saying they were waiting for a "lucky break" to make life easier.

Two thousands adults were surveyed as part of the research, which was carried out by Currys PC World.

Ali Burford, of the company, said: "It's understandable that so many adults are feeling apprehensive about 2018 managing work, running a home and divvying out the chores is not easy.

"Heading back in to work today, as most of us are, is like starting from scratch and the mere thought of all the jobs we have to tackle in the New Year is daunting."

This year, the average Brit will tackle the following tasks this many times:

Trips to supermarket - 197

Loads of washing - 239

Piles of ironing -150

Prepare packed lunches - 171

Prepare evening meals - 296

Make beds -275

Wash dishes - 353

Loading /unloading the dishwasher - 327

Hang out wet washing - 192

Fill up the car with petrol - 130

Get cash out of an ATM - 156

Vacuum the house - 208

Dust and polish the house - 176

Trips to the bank or post office - 130

Give lifts to kids' friends' houses/afterschool clubs - 135

Do the school run - 166

Fill in forms - 5

Take the car to the garage - 2

Visit relatives you don't like - 3

Be on hold to a utility company - 3

Search comparison sites - 4

Have to visit a doctor, dentist or optician - 4

Visit a DIY store - 4

Hire in a tradesman - 2

Take pets to the vet - 2

Pay an unexpected bill - 3