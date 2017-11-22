Third of people in North East admit to turning up heating behind their partner's back

A third of people in the North East sneakily turn up the heating behind their partner's back, a survey has revealed.

Research by CORGI HomePlan has revealed that sly heating tweaks happen with one in three couples in the region - and found women are the worst offenders.

About 40% of women surveyed admitted to adjusting the thermostat in secret, compared to 20% of men.

These heated arguments occur in one third of homes in the North East - with most thinking it’s too warm indoors.

Rowing because the temperature is too high (37%) edged out having a similar argument because it’s too cold (33% among those surveyed). Men are more likely to say the house is too hot, while more women feel their homes are too chilly.

The domestic strife doesn’t end there, however, with 42% of those surveyed having a bust-up over how long the heating stays on for. Across the region, this is an average of 7.7 hours daily, with a tropical five per cent leaving it on constantly.

The "ideal" temperature in North East homes is 20 degrees, this is favoured by more than one in four of those surveyed for CORGI HomePlan.

With some parts of the region experiencing a miserable summer this year, the boilers were fired up earlier than usual, according to 47 per cent of those surveyed.

One in six even had the heating on in August - almost four times as many as did the same in London.

When asked what they steps they’d take rather than turn on the heating at home if they felt an autumn chill, three quarters of those surveyed in the region said they’d put a jumper on.

The big central heating switch on signals the start of the colder months, and while there are many things to relish about the change in seasons, it’s also a time a lot of us dread.

A massive 63 per cent of those surveyed said that dark mornings were top of their winter pet hates list, followed by dark nights (56%), the cold (52% and the rain (40%).

Peter Southcott, chief executive of CORGI HomePlan, says: “It’s a delicate domestic negotiation setting the perfect temperature for the home and any changes planned by one half or the other should be carried out with a ‘degree’ of caution.

“By ensuring that the household boiler is in full working order, these small changes - up or down depending on who’s in charge - should go through easily.

"Whether the thermostat is high or low, it’s vital to ensure all central heating is serviced before winter sets in.”