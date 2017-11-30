These are the top Yahoo searches of 2017

Have your say

Yahoo has revealed its most common search terms of the year for 2017, with US President Donald Trump featuring in several of the key lists.

But what else have Britons being searching for on Yahoo?

The search engine has revealed its lists of celebs, sportspeople and politicians - as well as news events.

Do they tie in with what you've been searching for?

Top news searches

1. Donald Trump

2. Brexit

3. General Election

4. UK Terrorism

5. North Korea

6. Hurricane Irma

7. Universal Credit

8. Theresa May

9. Grenfell Tower Fire

10. Madeleine McCann

Top celebrity searches

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Ariana Grande

3. Cheryl

4. Katie Price

5. Little Mix

6. Meghan Markle

7. Tom Hardy

8. Pippa Middleton

9. Katy Perry

10. Emma Watson

Top politician searches

1. Donald Trump

2. Theresa May

3. Jeremy Corbyn

4. Diane Abbott

5. Nicola Sturgeon

6. Boris Johnson

7. Martin McGuinness

8. Emmanuel Macron

9. Priti Patel

10. Andrea Leadsom

Top sportsperson searches

1. Johanna Konta

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Andy Murray

4. Wayne Rooney

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Bobby Moore

8. Roger Federer

9. Serena Williams

10. Conor McGregor