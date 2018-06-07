These are the must-have toys you’ll be buying for Christmas 2018

There may still be 200 days to go until the big event - but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking about Christmas.

Your mind might be on the summer holidays, but retailers are already thinking about the winter season - and everything that goes along with it.

And today, Argos has revealed the top toys which will feature highly on children’s wishlists for Santa this year.

2018 is set to be the “year of the unicorn”, with four toys based on the mythical creature on the company’s sought-after list.

Flick through our picture gallery above to learn about the most popular buys.

Juliet Ward, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “The list shows how toys are continuing to progress with interactive items amongst the most popular.

“We’re also seeing the modernisation of more classic and traditional toys resulting in a varied and extensive list - everything from Boxer the mischievous robot to the Tiny Treasures Doll which looks and smells just like a real baby.

“Social media trends are influencing toys more than ever before, such as the unicorn craze which has inspired great products like the Vtech Fantasy Unicorn and the My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On.

“The pocket-money-friendly collectibles craze also continues to evolve and succeed with LOL Surprise, Fingerlings and the Treasure X 3-Pack Chest all must-have toys for this year.”

The Top Toys for 2018 are:

•Fingerlings Untamed T-Rex £16.99

•Vtech Fantasy Unicorn £49.99

•Fingerlings Untamed Dino Cage £39.99

•Paw Patrol Rescue Fire Truck Playset £69.99

•Nerf Laser Ops Two-Pack £49.99

•Chad Valley Tiny Treasures Doll £49.99

•LEGO City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base £84.99

•Fingerlings Hugs £29.99

•Boxer £79.99

•LOL Surprise Under Wraps £14.99

•Treasure X 3-Pack Chest £29.99

•Poopsie Unicorn Surprise £49.99

•My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On £229.99